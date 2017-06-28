WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (06.28.17)

June 28, 2017 9:45 AM
Filed Under: Fernando and Greg, Kardashian, Mariah Carey

It’s almost time for vacation and everyone’s slacking off, Mariah Carey apparently knows nothing about politics, and a new study shows that Tinder does not work. A new generation between millennials and Gen X has been created, we bring you Weird News Wednesday, and Greg’s mom Ginger calls in. Greg got trapped in a dream, listeners call in to share dreams they cant get out of, and Lamar Odom tells Wendy Williams why he doesn’t talk to the Kardashians anymore.

