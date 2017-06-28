Fernando And Greg’s Side Show Podcast (06.28.17)

On Today’s Fernando and Greg Side Show…

Greg wants to let Heklina know she completely screwed up her “thank you” birthday gift segment last week. The party attendees are not happy about what was said, and Heklina has some explaining to do. Later, the team gives a listener advice about hiring “company” while in Europe.

All this and more on today’s Fernando and Greg Side Show.

