Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Jason Statham Welcome Their First Baby

(997 NOW) – On Wednesday, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley announced the birth to her and fiancé, Jason Statham’s first baby boy. Jack Oscar Statham was born on Saturday, where he weighed in at a healthy 8.8 pounds.

The former Victoria’s Secret model posted a black and white photo on her Instagram showing her baby’s hand holding her index finger and the caption “Our little man arrived! Jack Oscar Statham – 8.8lbs on Saturday June 24th. 👼🏼❤️”

Our little man arrived! Jack Oscar Statham – 8.8lbs on Saturday June 24th. 👼🏼❤️ A post shared by Rosie HW (@rosiehw) on Jun 28, 2017 at 7:43am PDT

In early 2016, Huntington-Whiteley and The Transporter star announced their engagement. In February, she revealed she was pregnant, also through Instagram.

Statham will be returning to his role as Rick Ford in the sequel to the action/comedy Spy, co-starring Melissa McCarthy.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.