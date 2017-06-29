5 Times Bruno Mars Won Throwback Thursday

Bruno Mars social media skills are on point, especially when it comes to throwing it back on Thursday, or going way back on Wednesday.

Related: Bruno Mars Shares Prince Tribute Rehearsal Footage

The singer has shared some pretty adorable shots of himself as a young man, previewing the serious swagger he would one day exude as one of music’s most popular artists.

Check out five of Bruno’s best throwback shots below.

Bruno is approximately four years old in this shot, but he’s already got the press photo look down pat.

When you're too impatient for Throwback Thursday so you fully embrace Way Back Wednesday . #1989 A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars) on Jun 21, 2017 at 2:22pm PDT

As a young man, Mars performed as an Elvis impersonator.

😂 A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars) on Apr 17, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

Peace.

Been trill A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars) on Aug 16, 2016 at 6:25am PDT

Playing an early gig with Jeff Bhasker (the two worked together on Mark Ronson’s “Uptown Funk”).

This one actually comes courtesy of Bruno’s sister Jamie, but it was too good not to include.