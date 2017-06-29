Fast And Furious Franchise May Lose Michelle Rodriguez

(997 NOW) – Michelle Rodriguez has played Letty Ortiz-Toretto in the Fast And Furious movies since the action packed film series began in 2001. With an ninth sequel in the works, Rodriguez is threatening to leave unless filmmakers treated the female cast differently.

On Tuesday, the 38-year-old actress wrote on her Instagram “F8 is out digitally today, I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one. Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise. It’s been a good ride & Im grateful for the opportunity the fans & studio have provided over the years… One Love”

On Wednesday, Business Insider spoke to The Fate of the Furious director F. Gary Gray about Rodriguez’ comments.

“…I thought there was a strong representation of women in the movie when you bring on what I thought was one of the strongest antagonists in Charlize Theron.” Gary Gray said. “And then you have Helen Mirren, who has a cameo that’s strong,”

In addition to Murren and Theron, the Fast And Furious series has featured several other strong female actresses including Gal Gadot, who currently stars as “Wonder Woman” and Jordana Brewster, who plays Mia Toretto, Vin Diesel’s sister.

“I’ve been making movies with Jordana, who plays the sister of Dom Toretto, for 16 years and I can count on one hand how many lines I’ve had to her,” Rodriguez tells Entertainment Weekly. “I think that’s pathetic and it’s lack of creativity.”

The ninth film of the Fast And Furious series is expected to arrive sometime in 2019. No director has been announced, nor has there been a confirmation as to Gary Gray’s return. He says the “door’s open” and is not clear on “what the future brings.”

