Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (06.29.17)

Kesha got rejected by Jerry Seinfeld again, the cast of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ has been revealed, and Donald Trump is putting on weight because he’s sad and lonely. It’s another Weird News Wednesday, Danielle Bregoli’s “Cash Me Ousside” tour has been postponed, and the guys debate on whether or not to Air BnB their homes. Beyonce and Jay Z find their new Bel-Air mansion, Greg has a weird reaction to new coffee, and Adele claims she may never tour again!

6am – 7am:

Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:

Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am: