‘Rick and Morty’ Season 3 Trailer And Premiere Date Is Here!

June 30, 2017 9:40 AM
Filed Under: Rick and Morty

In a live streaming event, Rick and Morty creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland revealed the trailer for season 3 and the date of the premiere.

Rick and Morty will be back on Adult Swim on Sunday, July 30th at 11:30 EST/PST with 9 new episodes that promise to be “the darkest year of our adventures.”

The trailer shows the typical madness of previous seasons with Pickel Rick, Morty with a giant arm, Seal Team Rick, a Mad Max spoof, and more.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

