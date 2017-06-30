‘Rick and Morty’ Season 3 Trailer And Premiere Date Is Here!

In a live streaming event, Rick and Morty creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland revealed the trailer for season 3 and the date of the premiere.

Rick and Morty will be back on Adult Swim on Sunday, July 30th at 11:30 EST/PST with 9 new episodes that promise to be “the darkest year of our adventures.”

The trailer shows the typical madness of previous seasons with Pickel Rick, Morty with a giant arm, Seal Team Rick, a Mad Max spoof, and more.

