French Fry Festival Coming To San Francisco

From shoestring to curly and poutine to waffle-cut, July 8th is your deep fried holiday.

On that day from 11 AM to 5 PM, the first annual French Fry Fest will go down at SoMa StrEat Food Park (428 11th Street, San Francisco). The fest is the brain child of Broke-Ass Stuart and features french fry specials, Craft Beer and sangria, a DJ dropping beats all day, a french fry eating contest, and more.

Tickets are $5 for admission or $35 for all you can drink craft beer and sangria and are available at – frenchfryfest.eventbrite.com.

FRY VENDORS AND SPECIALTIES:

– Adam’s Grub Truck

– Cluck It Up

– Me So Hungry Too

– It’s All Gravy

– Bobcha

– No No Burger

– The Sarap Shop

– Gyros on Wheels

Plus if you need a break from fried potato goodness there are even more trucks.

– Firetrail Pizza

– Kokio Republic

– Torraku Ramen

– Post St. Creamery

– Nucha Empanadas

Get more details and updates at somastreatfoodpark.com.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.