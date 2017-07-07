WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Listen to Blue Ivy Freestyle on JAY-Z’s ‘4:44’ Bonus Track

"Blue's Freestyle/We Family" appears on the physical edition. July 7, 2017 5:35 AM
By Hayden Wright

JAY-Z’s 4:44 was certified platinum in the week since its release, as fans flocked to iTunes and streaming services to hear his new material. Physical albums are still a thing, too—and JAY’s made it worth the brief wait to buy 4:44 on CD and vinyl. The physical editions include a song titled “Blue’s Freestyle/We Family” on which 5-year-old Blue Ivy Carter flexes her rap muscles.

The fledgling MC has a steady, confident flow for a kindergartener. Fans on Twitter were slayed by the leaked verse, which contains riffs like “boom-shaka-laka” and so on. She might not be ghostwriting for any rap superstars in the near future, but Blue certainly has potential.

Listen to the verse here:

Here’s what fans (who’ve dubbed themselves “The Ivy League”) are saying on Twitter:

