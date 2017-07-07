Guess How Lorde’s Going to Celebrate Her 21st Birthday?

By Jon Wiederhorn

New Zealand pop sensation Lorde plans to celebrate her 21st birthday in a way that honors her prideful nation. She’s gonna drink a yard-sized glass full of beer.

Lorde made the revelation to Australia’s The Project. She added that she doesn’t feel like partying in the tradition of her countrymates makes her cool or anything, and she still thinks sees herself as kind of a loser.

“I think that I maybe am five per cent prettier I would estimate,” she said. “But apart from that, I think I’m still a giant loser. So it’s all good, really.”

While success hasn’t skyrocketed her self-esteem, Lorde feels like she might be braver than she was before she released her new album Melodrama. “I think in some ways I was braver when I was 15 and in some ways I’m braver than I’ve ever been now,” she said. “A lot of people have said to me how this album is emotionally laid bare, I think. That sort of bravery I don’t necessarily know that I had five years ago.”

Maybe the yard of beer will give her even more liquid courage — or maybe she’ll just puke. We won’t know until after November 7, when she turns 21.