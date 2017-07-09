Demi Lovato’s Penthouse Party

PARTY IN THE PENTHOUSE w/ DEMI LOVATO

Get qualified EVERY HOUR 8 AM – 6 PM.

99.7 NOW! is sending you to party on the Vegas strip at Demi Lovato’s Private Penthouse Party.

Secure your spot on the 99.7 NOW! roulette wheel EVERY HOUR, 8 AM – 6 PM to get qualified for the grand prize trip to Las Vegas.

St. John spins the roulette wheel on Wednesday at 2 PM.

The winner is flying to Las Vegas THIS WEEKEND to Party in the Penthouse with Demi Lovato.

Brought to you by Republic Records, CBS Radio and 99.7 NOW!

Click here for official contest rules.