WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

‘Rick and Morty’ Rickmobile Announces Bay Area Stops

July 9, 2017 2:27 PM
Filed Under: Rick and Morty

If you love Rick and Morty, you are in luck because the show is doing a nationwide road trip.

Behold The Rickmobile. It is the “world biggest Rick” and is “actually a truck, but also a store!”

In what is deemed the Don’t Even Trip Road Trip Across America 2017, The Rickmobile will be in the Bay Area for stops at The Rare Barrel in Berkeley on Friday, July 14 (940 Parker St.) from 4 PM – 7 PM and at Illusive Comics & Games in Santa Clara on Saturday, July 15 from 12 PM – 3 PM.

It is recommended you line up early and there will be a limit of two items to purchase per person. It’s also been reported that the Rickmobile accepts credit card purchases only.

For more visit adultswim.com.

And remember…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 [NOW!]

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live