WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Ashton Kutcher Slams Tabloid Over Mistaken Identity

July 10, 2017 12:44 PM
Filed Under: Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, star magazine, Tabloid

LOS ANGELES (997 NOW) – On Sunday, Ashton Kutcher responded back to a Star Magazine story, headlined “Hey Ashton! Who’s the girl?” The article included paparazzi photos taken of Kutcher as he and an unidentified woman boarded a private jet.

Kutcher took to Twitter and posted a response. “You should have heard how upset Mila was that I spent the day with our cousin.” The tweet read. “Sorry aunt Jodie these magazines lack integrity.”

The Associated Press reached out to American Media, who is the parent company of Star Magazine, but had no response.

Kutcher and Kunis starred in the hit sitcom “That 70’s Show” and married in 2015. They have two children together.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 [NOW!]

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live