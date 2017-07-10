WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Kendrick Lamar to Open ‘DAMN.’ Pop-Up Shops

July 10, 2017 10:14 AM
Filed Under: Kendrick Lamar

By Abby Hassler

Kendrick Lamar is currently on his DAMN. tour and announced today (July 10) that he will be opening up pop-up shops across the nation this summer.

Lamar announced the locations via an interactive map on his site; check out the full list of dates and cities below.

7/14 – Dallas, TX @ BLK MKT
7/15 – Houston, TX @ The Tipping Point
7/17 – Atlanta, GA @ 117 MLK Dr. NW
7/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Ubiq
7/20-7/23 –  New York, NY @ 39 Spring Street
7/21 – Washington, DC @ Ubiq
7/22 – Boston, MA @ Concepts
7/25 – Toronto, ON@ Livestock
7/27 – Chicago @ Norte
7/29 – Denver, CO @ Abstract
8/1 – Seattle, WA @ Alive & Well
8/2 – Vancouver, BC @Livestock
8/4 – San Francisco, CA @45 Wentworth Place
8/5 – Las Vegas, NV @ Institution
8/6-8/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Blends
8/24- Montreal, QC @TBD
9/2- Miami, FL @ TBD

