‘Big Bang Theory’s’ Melissa Rauch Expecting First Child After Miscarriage

LOS ANGELES (997 NOW) – On CBS’ hit comedy series ‘The Big Bang Theory,’ Melissa Rauch’s character Dr. Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz, recently gave birth. As the show is on hiatus, Rauch is now expecting her first child with husband Winston Beigel.

The 37-year-old actress recently opened up to Glamour Magazine, where she reveals having previously suffered through a traumatic miscarriage.

In the essay, she writes about how “terrified at the moment that it will happen again,” and that the miscarriage “was one of the most profound sorrows” in her life that led to a bout of depression.

Rauch also wrote that the experience has “changed her forever” and “grateful for every moment of her current pregnancy.” She ends with a message to all women with fertility issues, or those who experienced a miscarriage…”You are not alone. And, it is perfectly OK to not be OK right now.”

The season 11 premiere of “The Big Bang Theory” is set for Monday, September 25th on CBS, seen locally on KPIX 5.

