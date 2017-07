Plan you time at 99.7 [NOW!] Summer Splash 2017 with the set times for each performer.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

Derek King – 6 PM

Madison Beer – 6:25 PM

Kalin White – 7:00 PM

Noah Cyrus – 7:35 PM

Cheat Codes – 8:15 PM

Jason Derulo – 9:10 PM

NOTE: Times are approximate and subject to change