Fifth Harmony Discuss Camila Cabello Split

By Hayden Wright

Fifth Harmony weathered the abrupt departure of Camila Cabello to record and release music as a foursome. During a recent in-depth interview, each member of the girl group had something to say about Cabello’s exit.

“I get to sleep at night knowing we did everything in our power as friends, bandmates and human beings,” Normani Kordei told Billboard.

Ally Brooke Hernandez had a more ambiguous perspective: “You can’t change people.”

“Let’s just say we’re in a better place now. There are no secrets in this circle,” added Dinah Jane.

Lauren Jaregui said resiliency was not optional, given the years of work they invested in the group: “We’d put blood, sweat and tears — and birthdays and funerals we missed — into this thing,” she said. “It’s our livelihoods and our families. This is the train, and now you’re like, ‘Is the conductor going to come through with the coals, or are we left here to die?’”

In summary, Ally Brooke shared a well-worn P.R. line: “The fans are our fifth member.”