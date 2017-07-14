WATCH NOW: Fernando & Greg Live Webcast and Daily Show Replay

Fernando and Greg's Daily Podcast! (07.14.17)

July 14, 2017 9:53 AM
Beyonce posts a picture with twins Sir Carter and Rumi, Fernando and Greg discuss all the nominees for the Emmy’s, and a racist Airbnb host gets fined 5,000 dollars.

Later, the guys debate how old is too old to keep hitting the club. In What The Friday news, a man got himself suck inside an ATM, and birds are attacking people in San Francisco.

PLus, Greg complains about weird presents his Dad gives him, Blac Chyna is back to work and tries to crash an Espy after-party, and Shaq wants to be the king of Krispy Kreme.

