Star Wars Land Gets Epic Preview At Disney D23 Expo

VIDEO: Star Wars Themed Land Model

ANAHEIM, CA (997 NOW) – Celebrating all things Disney, Star Wars fans attending the D23 Expo 2017 in Anaheim on Friday were treated to a preview of the upcoming Star Wars Land.

Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Chairman Bob Chapek unveiled a highly detailed model of the Star Wars Lands, currently under construction at the Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida and the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim. The exhibit will remain all three days at the expo’s “A Galaxy of Stories” pavilion.

“To say we are excited for the Star Wars-themed lands to open in 2019 is an understatement,” Chapek said. “All along, we have said this will be game-changing, and through the model we can begin to see how truly epic these immersive new worlds will be.” – Bob Chapek

The model will give fans a chance to preview, up-close at what’s to come on this never-before seen land, or “planet”. In addition, convention attendees will see “models, artwork and media that provide a first-ever look at some of the locations, starships, creatures, and droids” that they will see first-hand when they visit Star Wars Land.

At 14 acres, Star Wars Land is Disneyland’s largest single-themed expansion slated to open in 2019.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.