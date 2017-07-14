The Script Reveal ‘Rain’ Music Video

By Robyn Collins

The Script have just released a new music video for their song, “Rain.” The track is the band’s first release in almost three years and will be the first single from its upcoming album. It has been a while, but it appears to be worth the wait.

Related: The Script’s Video for ‘No Good in Goodbye’ is an Intergalactic Experience: Watch

“After a very long process of making Album 5, the song ‘Rain’ came right at the end,” the band said in a statement. “It’s a summer song so we thought, only The Script can make it Rain in Summer.”

In the video, the lighting shifts between bright and dim setting the scene for the lyric about how it always feels like rain when the person you love is gone.

Watch it here: