Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (07.17.17)

July 17, 2017 9:45 AM
Filed Under: Daily Podcast, Fernando and Greg, Game of Thrones, Mariah Carey

Fernando dishes dirt on Mariah Carey’s Las Vegas show, Ed Sheeran made his appearance on Game of Thrones, and we are close to finding out if O.J. Simpson will get out of jail. The Snapchat Hot Dog Meme has made waves on the internet, your cell phones are dirtier than you think, and Jackie is back with Tinder Trash. We take calls on man-grooming, and Pablo Sandoval has been let go from the Boston Red Sox.

6am – 7am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

