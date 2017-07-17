Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (07.17.17)

Fernando dishes dirt on Mariah Carey’s Las Vegas show, Ed Sheeran made his appearance on Game of Thrones, and we are close to finding out if O.J. Simpson will get out of jail. The Snapchat Hot Dog Meme has made waves on the internet, your cell phones are dirtier than you think, and Jackie is back with Tinder Trash. We take calls on man-grooming, and Pablo Sandoval has been let go from the Boston Red Sox.

