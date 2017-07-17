See Ryan Phillippe’s Instagram Picture After ‘Freak Accident’

(997 NOW) – Actor Ryan Phillippe posted a photo of himself on Instagram laying on a hospital bed with a broken leg, swollen foot, while giving the “thumbs-up” sign.
Phillippe posted the photo on Monday to “shoot down” rumors he severely injured himself on the set of his hit USA series, Shooter. Actually, Phillippe broke his leg during a family outing on Sunday. He tweeted his leg needed “surgical attention,” but will make a full recovery.
