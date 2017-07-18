DMX Freestyles about Tax Evasion from Courthouse Steps

By Hayden Wright

DMX is currently facing charges over $1.7 million in unpaid federal taxes. The 14 charges include concealing income and obstructing the IRS’ normal course of business—and could lead to 38 years in prison.

When he left court yesterday, the rapper did what he does best—freestyled about his troubles. DMX was accompanied by his attorney Murray Richman and opened his impromptu rap set with a line about his lawyer, who had just filed an objection to the proceedings.

“We don’t worry with Murray,” DMX rapped. “We don’t worry with Murray/He get you outta jail in a hurray/When the government trying to bury you, you good/Early!”

“With Murray on the case, we’re optimistic, that’s all I’m saying,” he added.

Watch the freestyle here.