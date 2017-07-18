Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (07.18.17)

It’s the Oakland A’s Root Beer Float Night and we’ll all be there scooping, R. Kelly responded to rumors that he’s holding girls hostage, and a rapper is holding an NFL player’s dog hostage. The guys interpret French Montana’s ‘Unforgettable’ lyrics, Corinne Olympios & DeMario Jackson will come face to face for the first time during a Bachelor in Paradise Special, and Jason tells us why he stopped watching Game of Thrones. We take calls on who saw what artist the most, and Mayweather got harassed By crazy McGregor fans.

6am – 7am:

Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:

Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am: