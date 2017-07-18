Justin Bieber Surprises Fans at Children’s Hospital

By Abby Hassler
Justin Bieber took some time yesterday (July 17) out of his busy schedule to surprise his young fans at the Children’s Hospital of Orange County, take photos, pray with patients and more.
One of the fan’s mothers shared the moment her daughter met Bieber on social media, writing, “So … our nurse comes in and asks Victoria if she’s been asked about having a visitor? We say no. … Anyone wanna guess who her visitor was?!! #justinbeiber.”
Another fan posted about the encounter, with a funny selfie of herself and Bieber, writing, “Today I got a once in a life time chance to share a heart to heart conversation, several smiles, hugs, but most importantly a beautiful prayer that @justinbieber said. This is the side the world deserves to see of him. His beautiful soul and personality that definitely touched my heart forever.”
Another photo shows the Biebs “dabbing” with a young boy.
Check out the adorable photos below.
So... our nurse comes in and asks Victoria if she's been asked about having a visitor? We say no. She ask if she likes "x" person. She says YES. Nurse exits the room. We discuss if she's joking or not. I explain that famous people come visit sick kids at children's hospitals all the time. In this person walks. Introduces themselves to Victoria and we sit stunned. Victoria's smile was amazing and huge. Prayed with us and gave tori a great big hug. Ok. Anyone wanna guess who her visitor was?!! #justinbieber
Today I got a once in a life time chance to share a heart to heart conversation, several smiles, hugs, but most importantly a beautiful prayer that @justinbieber said. This is the side the world deserves to see of him. His beautiful soul and personality that definitely touched my heart forever. God is so good man ! So thank you again @justinbieber and @chocchildrens best child life specialist Chloe for giving me an unforgettable experience.
