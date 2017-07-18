WATCH: James Franco Is Tommy Wiseau In ‘The Disaster Artist’

Tommy Wiseau is infamous for creating The Room, widely known as the worst film ever made.

Franco portrays director/actor Tommy Wiseau with his brother Dave Franco portraying actor Greg Sestero, whose memoir the film is based. The Disaster Artist cast is rounded out by Seth Rogen, Paul Scheer, Hannibal Buress, and Jason Mantzoukas.

The film first premiered to acclaim at the SXSW Film Festival in the spring but will hit theaters on December 1.

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.