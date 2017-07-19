Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (07.19.17)

Happy National Hot Dog day, Emma Watson lost some precious rings and is asking for help to get them back, and Michael Vick has some weird advice for Colin Kaepernick. Chipotle is having another outbreak, listeners call in to talk about what their parents did for them back in the day that might’ve landed them in jail, and the most popular music genre is currently hip hop. The most streamed song of all time is “Despacito”, and we got some updates on the Warriors!

