Fernando And Greg’s Side Show Podcast (07.19.17)

July 19, 2017 11:27 AM
Filed Under: Fernando and Greg, Heklina, Side Show

On today’s Fernando and Greg’s Side Show, the team discusses last Saturday’s big party at Oasis. There was much controversy with drunk antics, and complaints right as Greg set foot in the door.

Plus, Greg is yet again drudging up old, painful memories regarding his birthday party that Fernando, Jason, and Heklina threw four years ago.

All this and more, on today’s Fernando and Greg Side Show Podcast!

Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”)

