Al Gore Thanks Camila Cabello for Plugging ‘Inconvenient Special’

By Hayden Wright
Al Gore’s An Inconvenient Special will air on MTV as an update and follow-up to his seminal documentary about global warming, An Inconvenient Truth, which was released in 2006. Celebrities have rallied behind the cause of climate change and urged their fans to tune in: On Monday, Camila Cabello joined the effort.
“climate change is threatening miami, it needs our help. tune into @mtv on 8/2 at 7:30 pm ET for “an inconvenient special” with @algore,” she tweeted. The message was retweeted more than 8,500 times.
The former vice president and presidential contender took note of Cabello’s plug. Gore wrote back with a grateful message:
“Thanks @Camila_Cabello! Together we can work together to save our home!”
It may seem like an unlikely partnership, but the former Fifth Harmony star and the politician have a common goal — educating young people about the perils of climate change. See the intergenerational Twitter conversation here:
