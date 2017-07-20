Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (07.20.17)

Today we find out if O.J. Simpson gets out of prison, Kevin Hart responded to rumors of him cheating on his pregnant wife, and everything by this new brand costs only $3. Most people tend to lean right when they kiss, Beyonce’s wax figure is getting a lot of backlash for looking nothing like her, and we play Win Greg’s Money. Listeners call to tell us what songs they absolutely hate to hear at weddings, Rob Kardashian is going to therapy to resolve his issues with Blac Chyna, and Pablo Sandoval is working on a contract with the SF Giants.

