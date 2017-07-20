Summer Splash 2017 pictures ...

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (07.20.17)

July 20, 2017 9:34 AM
Filed Under: Beyonce, Blac Chyna, Daily Podcast, Fernando and Greg, Kevin Hart

Today we find out if O.J. Simpson gets out of prison, Kevin Hart responded to rumors of him cheating on his pregnant wife, and everything by this new brand costs only $3. Most people tend to lean right when they kiss, Beyonce’s wax figure is getting a lot of backlash for looking nothing like her, and we play Win Greg’s Money. Listeners call to tell us what songs they absolutely hate to hear at weddings, Rob Kardashian is going to therapy to resolve his issues with Blac Chyna, and Pablo Sandoval is working on a contract with the SF Giants.

6am – 7am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

More from Fernando & Greg
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 [NOW!]

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live