Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (07.21.17)

July 21, 2017 9:25 AM
Filed Under: Chester Bennington, Daily Podcast, Fernando and Greg, Rob Kardashian

Chester Bennington committed suicide and we discuss the seriousness of depression, J. Lo used to correct pronouns on Instagram to talk about her sister’s child, amd O.J. got granted parole. What the Friday involves a talking parrot, Tyga claims he tried to warn Rob K about Chyna, and we play Complete the Query. One San Jose school loosened up dress code restrictions, and listeners call in about their dress codes.

