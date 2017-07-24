Summer Splash 2017 pictures ...

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (07.24.17)

July 24, 2017 9:12 AM
Filed Under: Big Ang, Daily Podcast, Fernando and Greg, Michael Phelps

We gave away our first Chevy Camaro Convertible, Michael Phelps finally raced a shark for Shark Week, and married couples are no longer healthier than single people. Big Ang from Mob Wives has a mural on her sister’s boutique but it might get taken down, and Jackie backs it up with Tinder Trash. Listeners call in to discuss having joint bank accounts versus separate ones, Jada Pinkett Smith talks about swinger rumors between her and Will, and Pablo Sandoval wants you to know he is sorry.

6am – 7am:


Click here to download

7am – 8am:


Click here to download

8am – 9am:


Click here to download

