Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (07.25.17)

July 25, 2017 9:14 AM
Filed Under: Daily Podcast, Draymond Green, Fernando and Greg, Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber quit the rest of his Purpose Tour, and Draymond Green is facing a civil lawsuit. One Chipotle restaurant had mice fall from the ceiling, money can actually buy you happiness, and we play Win Greg’s Money. Jason shades Greg for being friends with his boyfriends ex, listeners call in to tell us if they’re team Greg or Jason, and Blac Chyna posted pics of her brand new Ferrari.

6am – 7am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

