Lyft Testing ‘Taco Mode’ Partnership With Taco Bell

Lyft has announced a unique partnership with Taco Bell where you can get your ride home AND your late night taco cravings solved.

In what the company is calling Taco Mode, there will be an “in-app option for Lyft passengers seeking the ultimate Taco Bell experience — including a free Doritos Locos Taco when you ride-thru Taco Bell on the way to their next destination.”

They will start testing it in Orange County on the weekends of July 27-30 and August 3-6, 2017, between the hours of 9 PM and 2 AM. If feedback is positive they hope to expand it nationwide in 2018.

In the mode for tacos? Lyft and @tacobell are bringing you the first-ever ride-thru experience with Taco Mode. https://t.co/gD2fWtUWsY pic.twitter.com/gWGWOOUArQ — Lyft (@lyft) July 25, 2017

