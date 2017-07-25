Lyft Testing ‘Taco Mode’ Partnership With Taco Bell

Summer Splash 2017 pictures ...

July 25, 2017 3:29 PM
Lyft has announced a unique partnership with Taco Bell where you can get your ride home AND your late night taco cravings solved.

In what the company is calling Taco Mode, there will be an “in-app option for Lyft passengers seeking the ultimate Taco Bell experience — including a free Doritos Locos Taco when you ride-thru Taco Bell on the way to their next destination.”

They will start testing it in Orange County on the weekends of July 27-30 and August 3-6, 2017, between the hours of 9 PM and 2 AM. If feedback is positive they hope to expand it nationwide in 2018.

 

Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

