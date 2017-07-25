President Trump Blocks Model Chrissy Teigen On Twitter

(997 NOW) – After years of poking fun at President Donald Trump on Twitter, model/author Chrissy Teigen says she’s been blocked from viewing his tweets.

She said Trump had it with her when she responded to one of his tweets with “no one likes you.” From there, Teigen posted a screenshot of her Twitter that showed Trump’s blockade. She wrote “After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him “lol no one likes you” was the straw”

After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him "lol no one likes you" was the straw pic.twitter.com/MhZ6bXT1Dp — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 25, 2017

The wife of singer/musician John Legend tells USA Today, she’s been trolling Trump for years and says she quite proud of it.

Teigen joins horror novelist Stephen King on the President’s blocked list. King posted on Twitter that he was blocked from viewing Trump’s tweets. King wrote “Trump has blocked me from reading his tweets. I may have to kill myself.”

Trump has blocked me from reading his tweets. I may have to kill myself. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 13, 2017

