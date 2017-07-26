Angelina Jolie Reveals Bell’s Palsy Diagnosis And Life After Divorce

VIDEO: Angelina Jolie’s Life as a Humanitarian – Vanity Fair

(997 NOW) – In a newly published interview in Vanity Fair Magazine, actress Angelina Jolie said she was diagnosed a year ago with Bell’s Palsy. A weakness of facial muscles that led to one side of her face to droop downward. She also revealed in the article that she developed high blood pressure.

The Maleficent star credits acupuncture treatment helped her fully recover from the paralysis. Since getting a double mastectomy in 2013 and an operation to remove her ovaries and fallopian tubes in 2015, Jolie says she has been through other health issues including the hypertension and Bell’s Palsy.

Jolie also opens up about what it’s like to be a single mother to six children and going through the aftermath of a divorce. She filed for divorce from husband Brad Pitt in September 2016 and she was granted full custody of their children in December.

“It’s just been the hardest time, and we’re just kind of coming up for air.” Jolie said. “[This house] is a big jump forward for us, and we’re all trying to do our best to heal our family.”

Jolie and Pitt are currently negotiating the terms of their divorce.

