Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (07.26.17)

July 26, 2017 9:24 AM
Kevin Hart and his wife denied all cheating rumors, Kendrick Lamar is leading the VMAs with his nominations, and Steph Curry just signed a new contract. A guy with a huge tattoo on his face finally got hired, and we talk to Greg’s Mom Ginger for her birthday. Greg’s friend was diagnosed with celiac’s disease and is acting crazy now, listeners call in about their diets, and Draymond Green’s lawsuit has more details.

6am – 7am:


7am – 8am:


8am – 9am:


