Selena Gomez Debuts Dark ‘Fetish’ Video

By Abby Hassler

Selena Gomez has been teasing her upcoming “Fetish” music video for weeks, but fans’ patience has finally paid off. The “Bad Liar” singer just released the video for the Gucci Mane-featured track today (July 26).

Directed by Petra Collins, the video showcases Gomez’s character, donned in the now infamous yellow sundress, slowly becoming more and more unhinged.

Certain clips show the singer eating broken glass (and soap), pinching her tongue with an eyelash curler, wandering around a freezer and singing at a dinner table, while sprinklers soak her. Mane makes a brief appearance towards the end clip.

Watch “Fetish” below.