Summer Splash 2017 pictures ...

Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (07.27.17)

July 27, 2017 9:22 AM
Filed Under: Daily Podcast, Fernando and Greg, Justin Bieber, Sean Spicer

Greg is trying to figure out how to do Instagram Live, and Justin Bieber knocked down a paparazzo in his truck. A man was arrested for smuggling live cobras into an airport, we discuss how to keep people from pooping in yards, and Sean Spicer might be the next contestant on Dancing with the Stars. We discuss Jackie’s fear of dogs, and listeners call in to tell us what animals they are terrified of.

6am – 7am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

More from Fernando & Greg
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 [NOW!]

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live