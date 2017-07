Another trailer for the remake of Stephen King’s It has been released. This one features some of what we have seen before in the original trailer, which became the most-viewed trailer in 24 hours earlier this year.

Check it out below:

It hits theaters on September 7 and stars Bill Skarsgård (as Pennywise the Clown), Sophia Lillis, Jaeden Lieberher, Finn Wolfhard, and more.