Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (07.28.17)

July 28, 2017 9:34 AM
Filed Under: Daily Podcast, Fernando and Greg, Justin Bieber, Lamar Odom

The paparazzo struck by Justin Bieber’s truck says he’s a ‘good kid’, and Lamar Odom wrote a heartfelt letter about his cocaine addiction. We bring you the news in What The Friday, and play Fake News Friday with a Morning Show fan. We discuss ghost stories around the Bay, listeners call in to tell us their ghost encounters, and American Idol open auditions are happening in the Bay next month.

6am – 7am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

7am – 8am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

8am – 9am:


Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”

