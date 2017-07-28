Tabasco Introduces Super Hot Scorpion Sauce

It is 20 times hotter than the original red Tabasco flavor.

Tabasco Scorpion Sauce is “a combination of Scorpion peppers blended with guava, pineapple and a dash of Tabasco Sauce makes for a tangy sauce with untamed heat and a touch of Caribbean sweetness.”

Scorpion peppers are among the hottest in the world.

The sauce is only available via Tabasco’s website (where it sold out) or in Avery Island, Louisiana where Tabasco sauce has been made.

