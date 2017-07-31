John Cena Set To Star In ‘Transformers’ Spinoff ‘Bumblebee’

The WWE superstar John Cena has signed on to star in next year’s Transformers spinoff.

He joins Hailee Steinfeld (True Grit, The Edge of Seventeen) for the first of what Paramount Pictures hopes will be many films in a Transformers Cinematic Universe. No plot details on the film have been shared except that it will be set in the time before the current set of Tranformers films.

Cena, best known for his professional wrestling, has previously starred in Daddy’s Home, Sisters, and Trainwreck.

Bumblebee is slated to open in theaters Dec. 21, 2018.

