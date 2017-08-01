Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (08.01.17)

Some Bay Area schools are already back in action, R. Kelly’s tour dates are getting canceled, and Steph Curry knocked on a random guys door and started partying there. Netflix is in a lot of debt, we have the results for our Hater game, and we play Win Greg’s Money. Listeners call in to share labor stories, and the Olympics are going to be held in LA.

