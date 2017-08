KESHA – RAINBOW TOUR 2017

Tuesday, October 31st at The Masonic – San Francisco

99.7 NOW! has YOUR tickets to see KESHA’s Rainbow Tour 2017 on Tuesday, October 31st at The Masonic – San Francisco.

Listen and win your FREE tickets every weekday at 1:20 PM with ShanBerries!

KESHA RAINBOW TOUR 2017

Tuesday, October 31st

The Masonic in San Francisco

Tickets on sale Saturday, August 5 at 10 AM.

Click here for show & ticket information.