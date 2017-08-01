Museum Of Ice Cream Pop-Up Coming To San Francisco This Year

The wildly popular Museum of Ice Cream art installation appears to be coming to San Francisco this year.
The Museum has been in Los Angeles and New York and was met with sold out crowds and celebrities like JAY-Z, Beyonce, and Katy Perry making visits. The art installation features rooms with giant melting popsicles, bananas, and even a pool of sprinkles (with one hundred million sprinkles out of antimicrobial plastics) that you can wade into. Oh yeah, and eat ticket comes with two ice creams made by local creameries.
No dates other than “COMING 2017” is listed on their website www.museumoficecream.com for San Francisco but make sure you keep your eyes peeled because these tickets sell out. And no tickets are available at the door.
