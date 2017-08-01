Post Malone Announces Fall Tour Dates

Post Malone will hit the road for a run of headlining dates this fall.
Related: Post Malone Finally Meets Allen Iverson
The tour kicks off on September 2 in Chicago, IL. Post will be out supporting his platinum-certified full-length debut, Stoney.
Check out Malone’s full tour itinerary below. See Post’s website for ticket links.
9/2 – Chicago, IL @ North Coast Festival
9/9 – Anaheim, CA @ Day & Night Festival
9/12 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
9/13 – Ottawa, Canada @ City Folk Festival
9/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory
9/16 – Washington D.C. @ The Fillmore
9/19 – New York, NY @ Playstation Theater
9/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora
9/21 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic
9/24 – St. Louis, MO @ Pop’s
9/25 – Kansas City, KS @ Uptown Theater
9/26 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
9/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex
9/29 – Portland, OR @ Roseland
9/30 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
10/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield
10/04 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory
10/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
10/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee
10/10 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey
10/11 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
10/14 – Mexico @ Elusion Festival
10/17 – Miami, FL @ Revolution
10/18 – Orlando, FL @ Venue 578
10/22 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
10/24 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
10/25 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s
10/26 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
10/29 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Festival
10/31 – Atlanta, GA @ Centerstage
Never miss a tour date from Post Malone with Eventful.