Fernando and Greg’s Daily Podcast! (08.02.17)

August 2, 2017 9:13 AM
Greg starts the morning off with a prayer, Mariah Carey has some words of wisdom for the new judges on the upcoming season of American Idol, and a security guard at Battle of the Bay went crazy on some female fans. A set of twins want to get impregnated by the same man at the same time, Kanye West cant get his money back from his canceled tours, and we talk to Greg’s mom Ginger. Listeners call to tell us stories of nightmare roommates, Donald Trump said some negative comments about the White House, and the NFL may start using weed for pain management.

