Summer Splash 2017 pictures ...

Fernando And Greg’s Side Show Podcast (06.07.17)

August 2, 2017 11:15 AM
Filed Under: Fernando and Greg, Heklina, Side Show

On today’s Fernando and Greg Side Show…

Heklina discusses oogling unsuspecting firefighers, Greg talks about going to the live performance of Debbie Does Dallas, and everyone gets deep about an article regarding bachelorette parties at gay clubs.

Also, Heklina gives us a hilarious update on that hook up from last week. Stage five clinger!

All this and more on today’s Fernando and Greg Side Show.

Click here to download (Right-click on the link & select “Save-As”)

All EpisodesRSS SubscriptioniTunes SubscriptionPlay.it

More from Fernando & Greg
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.7 [NOW!]

The Peep Show
Daily Podcast

Listen Live