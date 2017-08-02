Fernando And Greg’s Side Show Podcast (06.07.17)

On today’s Fernando and Greg Side Show…

Heklina discusses oogling unsuspecting firefighers, Greg talks about going to the live performance of Debbie Does Dallas, and everyone gets deep about an article regarding bachelorette parties at gay clubs.

Also, Heklina gives us a hilarious update on that hook up from last week. Stage five clinger!

All this and more on today’s Fernando and Greg Side Show.

