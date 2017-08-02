J. Cole Visits San Quentin Inmates

J. Cole recently took a break from his tour to meet with men serving life sentences in San Quentin prison.

Related: Watch J. Cole Perform with Kendrick Lamar

“We got the opportunity to spend the day at San Quentin State Prison talking and meeting inmates who will never see the outside again,” Cole’s manager Ibrahim Hamad captioned in images from the visit. “That experience was a life changing experience and wish I had the ability to put that in a caption but that wouldn’t be doing it justice.”

Dreamville’s Art Direction and Graphic Design Felton Brown also shared photos of the visit, writing: “One of the most moving moments since this new journey. Spent a day with some brothers whose stories go unheard behind the wall. Learned a lot, so much work to be done. This system will try to not give you a voice but we’re listening.”

Check out the photos below.

We got the opportunity to spend the day at San Quentin State Prison talking and meeting inmates who will never see the outside again. That experience was a life changing experience and wish I had the ability to put that in a caption but that wouldn't be doing it justice. A post shared by Ibrahim H. (@kingofqueenz25) on Aug 1, 2017 at 10:13am PDT